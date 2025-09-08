Workspace Ready Solutions from United Rentals ensure day-one productivity

United Rentals has introduced Workspace Ready Solutions — customizable accessory packages for mobile and container offices designed to meet the demands of construction projects.

Workspace Ready Solutions removes the burden of outfitting jobsite offices. When renting a mobile or container office, project managers can choose from a wide range of accessories, and United Rentals ensures it arrives fully equipped and ready to use. Available items include desks, chairs, filing cabinets, conference tables, whiteboards, supplies and appliances like refrigerators, coffee makers and microwaves. Bundled packages allow companies to get exactly what they need and scale as project needs change.

For storage containers, add-ons include ramps, shelves, hooks, locks and solar lighting to create secure, organized storage. Part of United Rentals’ turnkey jobsite offerings, Workspace Ready Solutions complement a full suite of services — including storage containers, portable toilets, climate control, ground protection, heavy equipment and temporary structures.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.