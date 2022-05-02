Wood secures nearly $3 million in funding for autonomous robotics project

Wood has received funding from the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador to maximize employment for residents and support the recovery of the offshore oil and gas industry in the area.

The project was secured under the Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Recovery Assistance Fund and aims to establish an autonomous robotic inspection and maintenance offering in the region.

It is focused on supporting onshore and offshore oil and gas infrastructure assets and the successful completion of this project could result in the deployment of multiple robots and position Wood to support future developments in the province.

