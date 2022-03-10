Wood propels growth in Middle East with $580MM of wins in 2021

Wood marked a year of strategic growth in the Middle East region following a suite of contract awards and strategic framework renewals across its consulting, projects and operations business units, accumulating $580 million of secured backlog in 2021.

As operators focus on economic recovery from the pandemic and ensuring continued energy supply, Wood is delivering solutions to optimize energy production, reduce carbon impact and accelerate the energy transition across the region, strengthening its position as a trusted partner to enable reliable and sustainable energy production in the face of rising demand.

The contracts awarded in 2021 will see Wood's teams across the Middle East work together with a range of valued partners and clients to unlock conventional and low-carbon energy supply, optimize energy production and processing, and extend onshore and offshore asset life.

