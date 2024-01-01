WMP unveils refreshed brand identity, new website

Woven Metal Products (WMP) unveiled its expanded website for the company, underscoring its commitment to innovation and evolving customer needs.

As part of the update, WMP has expanded its website with comprehensive resources to better serve the needs of its customers, including offerings for more industries.

"Our updated branding and new website reflects WMP’s continued movement forward, as we’re leaning into expanded services and products for more industries and applications," said Heather Bennett, VP of Strategy and Marketing for WMP. "We’re excited to share this update with our team, our existing partners and future customers."

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com.