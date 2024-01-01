WMP named 2023 Texas Family Business of the Year

Woven Metal Products (WMP) was recently honored as the 2023 Texas Family Business of the Year by the Baylor Impact Awards program.

This award recognizes successful, multi-generational, family-owned firms in Texas with a commitment to the family and business continuity.

Since 1967, WMP has transformed from a small manufacturer of custom metal parts into a renowned solutions provider and leader in fabricated products, serving some of the biggest names across multiple industries. For the last 56 years, the Hillenburg family has worked to create a culture that reflects the company’s mission: reliable quality, a partnership attitude and attention to detail.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Texas Family Business of the Year award from the Baylor Impact Awards program," said Russell Hillenburg, president and third-generation operator of the family business. "All of our WMP team members contributed to us receiving this recognition, and we would not be the premier fabrication facility we are today without them."

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com.