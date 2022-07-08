WMP launches new workforce initiative

Woven Metal Products has launched Woven Together, an initiative to help build the workforce of the future.

Woven Metal Products (WMP) recently recognized the opportunity to contribute to the pipeline of first-time jobseekers who may be interested in manufacturing and skilled trade careers by creating its Woven Together initiative earlier this year.

Woven Together brings together WMP’s collective efforts to rally around a cause that is important to all its team members: helping grow the capabilities of the future trade skills workforce.

Woven Together’s signature program, the Spark for the Future scholarship, is a $1,000 annual scholarship for students in the Alvin, Texas, area who are pursuing higher education and instruction in welding and related metal-working specializations. The award can be used for study at vocational and accreditation programs, as well as two- and four-year undergraduate programs. WMP invites students to apply by June 30, 2022 and will announce the award recipient this summer.

For more information, visit www.wovenmetal.com/woven-together-supporting-our-community.