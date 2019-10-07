WJTA 2019 offers new educational track

The 2019 WJTA Conference and Expo will be held Nov. 11-13 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. A daylong pre-conference short course will be held Nov. 11, and the conference sessions and expo activities will take place the 12th-13th. New to the program this year is a dedicated session track for asset owners and a panel discussion on collaboration between asset owners, contractors and OEMs.

The track offers plant personnel an opportunity to understand the current and future state of industrial cleaning safety. The interactive nature of the educational program allows participants to network at a high level and stay informed and engaged with WJTA's evolving best practices guidelines for hydroblasting and vacuum loading in North America and other parts of the world.

For more information, visit www.wjtaimcaexpo.com or call (314) 241-1445.