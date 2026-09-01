WillScot reports Q2 2026 revenue growth and raises full-year outlook on strong Gulf Coast industrial demand

WillScot Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) reported secondquarter 2026 results in August, posting revenue of $612 million, up 4% year over year, and raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $2.3 billion, citing strong demand from large industrial, infrastructure, manufacturing, power generation and data center projects.

Modular activations increased 16% year over year and enterprise account revenue increased 21%. Newer offerings including Clearspan industrial tenting, climate-controlled storage and perimeter solutions are expected to exit 2026 at roughly a 20% growth rate. WillScot serves the energy sector through modular complexes, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures and temporary fencing across approximately 250 branch locations in North America.

For more information, visit willscot.com.