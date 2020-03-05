WaterFleet opens new corporate location in San Antonio

WaterFleet has opened its new corporate location, allowing the company to expand its presence while also accommodating employees with a state-of-the-art working environment. The new 22,500-square-foot facility is located at 5110 SE Loop 410 in San Antonio and will house more than 50 employees.

The new location will offer better support to WaterFleet's growing operations, staff and fleet equipment. Compared to the prior facility, this new facility includes a more functional office environment, a larger fleet yard and warehouse for equipment maintenance, and easier accessibility for WaterFleet's truck drivers.

For more information, visit www.waterfleet.com or call (855) 744-5222.