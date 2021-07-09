W.C. Rouse & Son becomes Nationwide Boiler representative

W.C. Rouse & Son has joined the Nationwide Boiler Inc. network of representatives.

Covering the territory of North Carolina and South Carolina, W.C. Rouse has exclusive access to Nationwide Boiler's extensive product line, consisting of mobile rental boilers and related equipment as well as new and used stock boilers for sale.

This strategic alignment will benefit both parties as they work together to supply temporary and permanent boiler room equipment to customers throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Both companies are also Superior Boiler representatives, actively selling equipment and supporting customers in their respective territories.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800)227-1966.