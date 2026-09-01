VLS Environmental Solutions opens Alternative Engineered Fuel processing facility in New Braunfels, Texas

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VLS Environmental Solutions has opened its Alternative Engineered Fuel processing facility in New Braunfels, Texas, a greenfield site designed to convert hard-to-recycle industrial byproducts into engineered fuel products for use by cement kilns and gasifiers as part of the company’s Zero Landfill initiative.

Located between Austin and San Antonio, the New Braunfels facility strengthens VLS’s presence in the Texas industrial corridor and adds industrial byproduct processing capacity for manufacturing, petrochemical and energy clients seeking to minimize landfill-bound waste streams while meeting sustainability commitments. VLS’s Zero Landfill programs have already been responsible for diverting more than one million tons of industrial waste annually.

VLS Environmental Solutions is headquartered in Houston and operates more than 50 locations across the United States, serving Gulf Coast clients through its hazardous waste, non-hazardous waste, rail services and marine services divisions.

For more information, visit vlses.com.