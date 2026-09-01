VLS Environmental Solutions acquires Environmental and Chemical Consulting, expanding West Coast hazardous waste network

VLS Environmental Solutions has announced the acquisition of Environmental and Chemical Consulting, a Los Angeles-based provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste solutions, continuing the company’s strategic expansion across the western U.S.

ECC operates 10-day hazardous waste transfer facilities in Mentone and Stockton, California, with expertise in hazardous and non-hazardous waste management for manufacturing, retail, government and telecommunications clients. The acquisition is VLS’s second West Coast hazardous waste acquisition in 2026, following the earlier acquisition of IDR Environmental Services.

"This acquisition expands our capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive environmental solutions across the West Coast," said John Magee, CEO of VLS Environmental Solutions. "ECC has earned a strong reputation for operational excellence and exceptional customer service. By bringing our organizations together, we will accelerate growth, expand our capabilities and create greater value for our employees, partners and clients."

For more information, visit vlses.com.