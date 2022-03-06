Versa achieves 4 million hours without an OSHA recordable

Versa Integrity Group Inc. Vice President of Environmental, Health, and Safety Sam Harkins recently revealed that the organization has reached the milestone of 4 million work hours without an OSHA recordable injury.

This means every Versa Integrity employee across all 20 locations went home safely every day, without injury for the past 22 consecutive months.

Versa Integrity employees own this milestone by embracing their commitment to the organization's Target Zero program that makes safety personal, relevant and of the utmost importance.

For more information, visit www.versaintegrity.com or call (877) 703-3235.