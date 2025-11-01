Veriforce marks seven years of advancing contractor safety and compliance

Veriforce, the global leader in contractor management and workforce qualification, is celebrating seven years of partnership with Capitan Energy.

Since 2018, Veriforce has supported Capitan in maintaining high safety and compliance standards across more than 210 active contractors.

Thanks to Veriforce’s platform, Capitan has seen a 93% drop in TRIR since 2020, maintained an EMR below industry average and recorded zero OSHA citations among contractors since 2021.

In 2024 alone, Veriforce processed over 2,300 insurance verifications, ensuring all contractors met coverage requirements before entering job sites — strengthening protection for workers and operations alike. As the partnership continues, Capitan Energy will keep leveraging Veriforce’s data-driven tools to support safe, efficient and compliant operations.

