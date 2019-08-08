Vecta expands to Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vecta Environmental Services LLC has expanded into the Lake Charles, Louisiana, area to provide routine maintenance and industrial services in the industrial, chemical and environmental sectors. This expansion enhances Vecta's scale, customer base and geographic density in the southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana markets along the Gulf Coast, an area currently experiencing a significant level of infrastructure investment.

The new location increases Vecta's operating locations to seven, providing customers with additional services and equipment while also expanding the company's capacity in the Gulf Coast region. In addition to one of the largest privately held hydro-excavation fleets in the U.S., Vecta's range of services includes hydroblasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, and insulation and scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance at customer plants and facilities.

For more information, visit www. vectaenvironmental.com or call (888) 515-4025.