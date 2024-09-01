Vapor Point opens Golden Triangle office to better serve customers

Vapor Point has opened a new office in the Golden Triangle, aimed at not only accommodating its growing presence in the region but also its West Louisiana customers.

Conveniently located in Orange, Texas, off Bessy Heights Rd, the new office provides easy access for its current Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, clients and allows for efficient travel on I-10 to reach Louisiana clients. The two-story facility has 10 offices, a large shop area and wash bays.

For more information, visit vaporpoint.net.