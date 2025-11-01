USA DeBusk reaches diamond level in ABC STEP Safety Program

USA DeBusk has earned Diamond Level Achievement in Associated Builders and Contractors’ Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Safety Management System.

Founded more than three decades ago, STEP is a proven system that provides the framework to measure, strengthen and build industry-leading safety programs that enable top-performing ABC members to achieve incident rates nearly six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics construction industry average.

STEP participants measure their safety processes and policies on key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing health and safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

According to ABC’s annual Safety Performance Report, STEP participants, regardless of company size or type of work, can reduce recordable incidents up to 83%, making the best-performing companies 576% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from Diamond, the highest, to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Participant.

