US FUSION secures $45M tank rubber lining contract at Savannah River site

US FUSION & Specialty Construction has secured a $45 million contract to rubber line three large tanks, Saltstone Disposal Units (SDUs) 10-12, at the Savannah River Nuclear Site in South Carolina.

Partnering with Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), the site’s managing company, US FUSION brings proven expertise, having successfully lined SDUs 8 and 9 ahead of schedule.

This project completes the mega disposal initiative at the Savannah River Site, a critical facility for the DOE. Rubber lining is essential to ensuring the durability, safety and integrity of these tanks, crucial for secure nuclear waste management.

For more information, visit usfusion.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)