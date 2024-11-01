US FUSION secures $45M tank rubber lining contract at Savannah River site

US FUSION & Specialty Construction has secured a $45 million contract to rubber line three large tanks, Saltstone Disposal Units (SDUs) 10-12, at the Savannah River Nuclear Site in South Carolina.

Partnering with Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), the site’s managing company, US FUSION brings proven expertise, having successfully lined SDUs 8 and 9 ahead of schedule.

This project completes the mega disposal initiative at the Savannah River Site, a critical facility for the DOE. Rubber lining is essential to ensuring the durability, safety and integrity of these tanks, crucial for secure nuclear waste management.

