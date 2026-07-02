United Rentals’ Wedge remote monitoring solution named 2026 Industrial IoT Product of the Year

Expand A United Rentals field technician installs a Wedge remote monitoring device at an industrial facility. The award-winning solution provides real-time equipment and environmental data to help customers reduce risk and improve jobsite performance.

United Rentals, Inc. announced that Wedge, its remote monitoring solution and a key component of the company’s Worksite Performance Solutions portfolio, has been named a 2026 Industrial IoT Product of the Year by TMC.

The award recognizes technology solutions that deliver measurable value through connected operations and real-time data.

Wedge enables customers to remotely monitor and control equipment, environmental conditions and critical jobsite parameters in real time. By delivering actionable insights from locations that may otherwise be difficult or costly to monitor, Wedge helps customers identify potential issues earlier, reduce risk and make more informed operational decisions. From large construction projects and industrial facilities to critical infrastructure and temporary power applications, customers use Wedge to gain visibility into changing conditions and respond proactively before small issues become larger operational challenges.

"We’re honored that Wedge has been recognized with this award because it reflects the value connected technology can deliver to our customers every day," said Kristen Bauer of United Rentals’ Advanced Solutions team. "Wedge is more than a monitoring solution. It’s part of our broader vision for a connected worksite where real-time data helps customers make faster decisions, reduce risk and keep projects moving forward."

As part of the Worksite Performance Solutions portfolio, Wedge connects data across jobsites, equipment and operations, giving customers greater visibility into the factors that impact safety, productivity and uptime. The recognition reinforces United Rentals’ continued investment in digital innovation and connected solutions that help customers improve jobsite performance.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.