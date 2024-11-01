United Rentals’ United Academy celebrates 10 years of worksite safety training

United Rentals’ training arm and one of industry’s largest training programs, United Academy, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The program offers courses and OSHA certifications to help customers develop a safer workforce.

With over 100 full-time certified trainers, United Academy has trained more than 730,000 people in the past decade. Training is available onsite at 486 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada, and online, including eLearning and virtual settings. Courses are also available in Spanish and French. The course library includes equipment operator certification, fall protection, worksite safety, OSHA-required training, confined space entry and trenching and excavation. All courses comply with OSHA standards, and aerial training meets the 2020 ANSI update for operators. United Academy is also an International Powered Access Federation-affiliated training provider. Companies can also store and maintain training records that are easily accessible via personalized digital wallet cards and the United Rentals Mobile App™.

