United Rentals: Over 70% of revenue from digital tool users

United Rentals reported strong adoption across digital platforms, including Total Control©, United Rentals Mobile App™ and the online marketplace.

During Q1 2024, over 70% of United Rentals’ revenue came from customers who use one or more digital tools to support their safety, productivity and sustainability objectives.

The digital platforms used throughout the customer rental experience include renting equipment, checking real-time status of deliveries, placing service calls and tracking status, taking equipment off rent and making payments. Customers can monitor usage remotely through telematics to optimize the fleet size for the project, ensuring that the rented fleet is utilized effectively.

Telematics data is available through Total Control, a cloud-based worksite management solution that offers visibility and insights into boosting productivity, equipment utilization, tracking GHG emissions and connecting Worksite Performance Solutions™ like equipment and site access management. The company has the largest number of telematicsenabled equipment in the industry with over 375,000 units.

United Rentals has also launched a series of new capabilities and feature enhancements to the self-service digital experience that help customers streamline the rental process and make more informed decisions for their worksites. This includes managing payments, notifications, availability and substitutions, equipment access management and order history.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.