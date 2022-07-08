United Rentals invests in Ford electric trucks for North American fleet

United Rentals has unveiled a new agreement with Ford Pro to purchase all-electric vehicles for its North American rental and company fleets.

The agreement initially includes orders for 500 F-150 Lightning trucks and 30 E-Transit vans, with 120 trucks and all 30 vans to be delivered in 2022. The vehicles will be used by United Rentals customers on construction and industrial jobsites, and by the company’s sales, service and delivery personnel.

United Rentals has selected the Ford F-150 Lightning model with a maximum target range of 320 miles and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. The E-Transit is an all-electric commercial cargo van with a target range of 126 miles. Both models are equipped with Pro Power Onboard™ and an array of connectivity features, including F-150 Lightning’s game-changing technology: Intelligent Backup Power.

For more information, visit www.unitedrentals.com or call (203) 618-7122.