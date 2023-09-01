United Rentals, recently outlined ways companies can create more efficient and sustainable worksites using hybrid power solutions.

United Rentals: hybrid power reduces emissions, fuel consumption

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are leading the transformation in portable power by storing energy from an energy source, such as a power grid or generator.

United Rentals released a white paper, "Hybrid Power Solutions: The Future of Portable Power," that explores strategies for pairing a BESS with a power generator. When a BESS is paired with a power generator, the generator recharges the BESS batteries as the system runs. In low-load situations, the BESS shuts off the generator and carries the load on its own until the demand for energy increases again, and the BESS instructs the generator to turn on. In a recent project, a large construction customer reduced costs by 34% and reduced generator runtime by two-thirds.

