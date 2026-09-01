United Rentals expands specialty rental investment for industrial and power markets on record Q2 2026 results

United Rentals, Inc. raised its full-year 2026 gross capital expenditure guidance to $4.85 billion to $5.25 billion following record second-quarter results, citing continued expansion of specialty rental offerings for power, HVAC, tools and matting serving the industrial and energy sectors.

Specialty offerings including power, HVAC, fluid solutions and aerial platforms continued to gain traction, with power-related demand cited by management as an important growth area with continued organic expansion opportunities. Fleet productivity increased 3.4% year over year. United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world, operating 1,665 rental locations in North America, with specialty capabilities directly relevant to Gulf Coast refinery turnarounds, capital projects and industrial maintenance programs.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.