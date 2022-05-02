United Rentals earns 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

United Rentals Inc. has earned a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by Energage, a research company.

The award, based on data gathered by an independent employee engagement survey, recognizes United Rentals for having an outstanding people-oriented culture.

United Rentals ranked No. 37 in the award's Large Company category, which includes companies with 2,500-plus employees. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations. Top Workplaces USA Awards recognize organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in an employee engagement survey. Analyzing data from the survey, Energage identified its Top Workplaces USA Award winners.

For more information, visit www.unitedrentals.com or call (203) 618-7122.