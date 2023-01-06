United Rentals adds to online equipment marketplace

United Rentals Inc. recently announced that its online rental catalog now includes emissions level information for all equipment.

The ability to see the emissions level when selecting equipment helps companies make more informed decisions to choose the right equipment that supports their jobsite needs and sustainability goals. Using the United Rentals online catalog, companies can browse, search and select equipment by filtering by emissions level. This new catalog feature makes it easy to understand the environmental impact of different equipment options. The catalog’s four emissions level categories are Zero Emissions, Low Emissions, Lower Diesel Emissions and Standard Emissions.

“We are committed to providing our customers with a wide range of equipment options to support their sustainability goals,” said Joli Gross, SVP, general counsel and corporate secretary of United Rentals. “With our new online catalog feature, we give customers the power to select equipment to create lower-emission worksites without compromising safety or productivity.”

United Rentals is focused on reducing its own environmental footprint while helping customers with their sustainability goals.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.