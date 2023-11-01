Tyndale launches in Canada

Tyndale Enterprises, a manufacturer, distributor and provider of arc-rated, flame resistant (AR/FR) clothing for men and women, has launched in Canada to meet the demand for protective clothing programs offering superior choice and service.

Canadian companies can now offer garments to workers from leading FR brands — including Ariat, Bulwark, Carhartt, Wrangle and many others — that are comfortable to wear while complying with industry safety standards and company image requirements. Tyndale's strong foundation in the U.S. underpins its commitment to the Canadian market. Tyndale CEO Rob Whittenberger stated, "Our dedicated team of professionals has worked diligently to ensure all operational details have been implemented, perfected and thoroughly tested. We are confident in our ability to offer our new Canadian customers the best possible protective apparel experience, providing the broadest selection of garments for men and women combined with our technical expertise."

For more information, visit tyndalefr.ca.