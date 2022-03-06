Turner receives multiple workforce development awards from GBRIA

Turner Industries Group and Turner Specialty Services once again received the "Excellence Award" in their respective categories at the 2021 Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) Workforce Development Awards.

Turner Industries Group was awarded an Excellence Award for General Construction and Maintenance — Division III and the Best in Division Award for Division III. Turner Specialty Services LLC won the Excellence Award for Technical Support — Division II and the Best in Division Award for Division II.

For more information, visit www.turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.