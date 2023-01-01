Turner Industries wins award for excellence

Turner Industries has received the 2022 Award for Excellence by the Rice Global Engineering & Construction Forum for its Turner Tablet Applications.

Turner Industries Chief Information Officer, Amy Kling, accepted the award at Rice Global E&C Forum’s presentation banquet on Nov. 3.

The Rice Global E&C Forum established the Award for Excellence in 2011 to acknowledge an individual, group or organization for a significant event or outstanding performance in an engineering and construction industry-related activity.

“On behalf of Turner and our entire IT team, I am honored that the Rice Global E&C Forum recognized the Turner Tablet Applications with this year’s Award for Excellence,” Kling said. “The success of our Turner Tablet Applications is because of the collaboration between our IT department and our field operations team. From day one, we worked side-by-side to ensure these applications are not only user friendly, but also increase productivity and automate workflows. Turner’s goal is to always deliver the safest and most effective industrial solutions to our clients.”

For more information, visit turnerindustries.com.