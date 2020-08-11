Turner Industries ranked No. 1 top performer by ABC

BATON ROUGE, La. -- For the second consecutive year, Turner Industries has been ranked No. 1 on ABC's 2020 Top Performers lists, which recognize ABC member contractors' achievements in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours.

To be eligible, Top Performers must demonstrate world-class safety performance by achieving Gold status or higher in ABC's STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors up to 827-percent safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to the ABC 2020 Safety Performance Report.

