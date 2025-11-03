Turner Industries opens new Salt Lake City operations facility

Turner Industries has opened a new operations facility at 3096 Davis Drive, marking a milestone in the company’s regional growth and commitment to clients.

The Salt Lake City office will serve as a strategic hub for turnkey industrial services, including rope access and nondestructive inspections, supporting both new and existing clients. The facility will also back ongoing project operations and act as a center for hiring and training, enhancing efficiency and delivering dedicated local resources.

