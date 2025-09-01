Turner Industries launches Specialty Services Division

Turner Industries announced the formation of its new Specialty Services Division, bringing a wide array of expert capabilities under one unified umbrella to better serve industrial clients.

The division offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including:

Industrial specialty services: Turnkey solutions using state-of-the-art technology and best practices to maximize operational efficiency, safety and sustainability. Equipment includes advanced hydroblasting pumps, vacuum trucks and other automated systems.

Rope access: Safe, efficient and cost-effective methods for performing work at heights, minimizing risk and downtime compared to traditional approaches.

NDE and inspection: Advanced NDE techniques such as ultrasound, radiography, magnetic particle testing and visual inspections to verify asset integrity and reliability.

Environmental and civil: A full-service offering for tank, civil and environmental projects, with a strong focus on waste management and environmental responsibility.

Specialized welding services: Nearly 25 years of trusted, top-quality welding services, especially for demanding turnaround applications.

