Turner Industries honored by ABC as top-performing construction company

Turner Industries was ranked No. 1 on Associated Builders and Contractors’ (ABC’s) 2022 Top Performers list, which ranks its commercial and industrial contractor members that build long-lasting, high-quality construction projects, based on work hours.

As an ABC Top Performer, Turner Industries demonstrates world-class safety performance by achieving Gold in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six-times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report.

For more information, visit www.turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.