Turner Industries expands nuclear manufacturing footprint in Louisiana

Baton Rouge-based Turner Industries Group announced the development of two state-of-the-art nuclear fabrication facilities in New Iberia and Port Allen, La., positioning the company as a key supplier to the next generation of American nuclear power.

Expand Turner Industries’ New Iberia and Port Allen facilities will be dedicated to the production of high-precision modules and nuclear-grade piping for the next generation of nuclear reactors and advanced modular power plants across the U.S.

The sites will focus on highprecision modular assembly and ASME Section III certified nuclear-grade piping for small modular reactors and advanced reactor technologies across the United States.

The expansion is projected to create 1,000 direct jobs, 500 at each location, with an average annual salary of $77,000, roughly 25% above the state average wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates an additional 1,378 indirect jobs will result from the project, bringing the total to approximately 2,378 new positions statewide.

Governor Jeff Landry announced the expansion at the inaugural Louisiana Nuclear Strategy & Supply Chain Summit in New Orleans and tied the investment directly to the state’s recently released Nuclear Strategic Framework. The New Iberia facility sits on a 95-acre site at the Port of Iberia with direct deepwater access, 90,000 square feet of indoor fabrication space, a 420-foot dock and the capacity to load modules weighing up to 6,000 tons. The Port Allen facility, anchoring the company’s pipe fabrication operations since 1983, is capable of producing up to 6,500 spools per month. Turner Industries employs more than 20,000 people and operates jobsites across the U.S.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.