Turner Industries expands fabrication capabilities

Turner Industries has acquired the U.S. fabrication operations of Dynamic Energy Services in New Iberia, Louisiana.

The addition of this operation and key personnel creates one of the industry's most capable large-scale module fabrication facilities.

The facility is the cornerstone of Turner's new Gulf of Mexico operations, which will strengthen and diversify the company's current service offerings for opportunities with both new and existing clients. Turner's capabilities to meet demand from heavy industry while streamlining workflows, controlling project costs and, most importantly, providing a safe work environment are continuing to grow.

