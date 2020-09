Engineering News-Record recently released its 2019 Top 400 Contractors list, and Turner Industries has climbed in the rankings, becoming the third-largest contractor in the petroleum category, up one spot from last year.

Turner also climbed to No. 11 on the industrial waste list and is currently No. 26 on the Top 400 National Contractors list, up four spots from last year.

For more information, visit www.turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.