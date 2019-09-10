Troop Industrial's Port Neches, Texas, facility moves to new location

Troop Industrial's Port Neches, Texas, location is moving to a larger facility in nearby Groves, Texas. This new facility provides significantly more warehouse and office space than the original location and allows Troop Industrial to be more efficient and add additional product lines. The new location puts Troop Industrial in a strategic location within minutes of major facilities and capital projects in Port Arthur, and less than 20 minutes from Sabine Pass. This is a strategic move in response to increasing demand and displays Troop Industrial's commitment to the Golden Triangle's industrial community.

Servicing the entire Gulf Coast, Troop Industrial has come a long way since its inception in the back of the owner's house. The new facility is located at 4330 North Link St. in Groves. Troop Industrial is keeping its Port Neches facility and dedicating that to its Projexx Group.

For more information, visit www.troopindustrial.com or call (409) 727-7384.