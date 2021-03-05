Trekker utilizes Layher materials in ADA pedestrian ramp

Trekker recently completed the construction of an ADAcompliant ramp with the use of Layher materials, realizing public access during renovation of a local high school.

Layher Allround components form an ADA- compliant ramp for temporary access during construction.

The project made use of Layher Allround® stair components, vertical handrail panels and the Layher system handrail. The ramp was built over two days with a crew of four.

