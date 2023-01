Tower Force and its subsidiary companies have moved locations from Deer Park, Texas to La Porte, Texas.

This move was inspired by a recognized need to better meet customer demands. The new facility is 42,000 square feet and three acres, centered around many of its customers’ locations. The new facility address is 11804 Fairmont Pkwy., La Porte, TX 77571.

