The Amlon Group earns Texas Mutual’s highest safety honor

The Amlon Group has been recognized as a 2025 Work Safe, Texas Award recipient, earning placement in Texas Mutual Insurance Co.’s prestigious Platinum Safety Partner category.

Fewer than 200 companies receive this distinction each year out of more than 81,000 policyholders.

This honor reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe, efficient and compliant operations across all facilities. Texas Mutual evaluates recipients based on management engagement, loss history and documented processes that prioritize employee safety and health. For customers and partners, the award reinforces what they experience on site: disciplined operations, highly trained teams and a culture grounded in doing things the right way.

For more information, visit amlongroup.com.