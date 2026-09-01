TEAM Inc. expands digital asset integrity capabilities with ONEINSIGHT platform and advanced inspection technologies

TEAM, Inc. is advancing its digital asset integrity strategy through the continued expansion of ONEINSIGHT, the company’s digital command center that connects inspection, heat treatment and advanced asset management services into a single integrated platform for refinery and petrochemical clients.

ONEINSIGHT serves as a centralized data and workflow system across TEAM’s TEAM360 service model, digitizing every touchpoint from inspection through post-weld heat treatment and repair, and delivering live dashboards, audit logs, connected workflows and mobile reporting to operations teams managing critical assets. The platform is designed to help facilities eliminate handoffs between service providers, reduce decision lag and extend asset life without offline interruptions.

At the API Summit 2026, TEAM Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer Tim Pearson highlighted the company’s vision for end-to-end asset integrity solutions, noting that today’s requirements go beyond periodic inspections and require partners who can support the full asset life cycle. Among the technologies in TEAM’s active offering are advanced non-destructive testing, drone-based inspection for complex access areas, robotic systems for higher-risk environments and digital solutions for managing asset information across the full maintenance cycle.

TEAM maintains a technical and training center in Alvin, Texas that develops programs for both employees and customers, reinforcing the company’s Gulf Coast operational presence across its global network of more than 220 locations in 13 countries.

For more information, visit teaminc.com.