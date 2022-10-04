Teadit North America opens service center in Geismar, LA

Teadit North America, a global manufacturer of fluid sealing products in oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation markets, has seen significant demand for their products and services in the Southeast Louisiana region.

This has created a need for a Teadit Service Center to be built in Geismar, LA.

As of Monday, September 19th, 2022, Teadit’s Geismar Service Center has been open and is currently addressing the immediate needs of their customers and business partners in that area. This includes 15,000 sq/ft of extensive gasket and packing inventory for critical and low-emission services, the ability to manufacture turnaround items locally, and regional engineering support. The facility is offering 24/7 emergency call out services and transportation of sealing solutions. It is Teadit’s desire that by being centrally located to the industry, this facility will be able to better assist customers with their most essential needs in a timely manner.