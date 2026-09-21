TC Boiler & Piping earns two 2026 HASC Safety Excellence Awards

Best in Class – Large General Contractor and Newcomer of the Year

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Some awards recognize a moment. Others validate the way a company operates every day.

TC Boiler & Piping is proud to have earned two honors in the 2026 Safety Excellence Awards program: Best in Class – Large General Contractor and Newcomer of the Year.

Presented through the Health and Safety Council (HASC) and its industry partners, the Safety Excellence Awards recognize contractors and subcontractors for outstanding safety performance and their commitment to advancing safety across the industrial workforce.

For the Wolf Pack, receiving both honors is especially meaningful. Best in Class represents the highest level of recognition within an award category, while Newcomer of the Year recognizes a participating finalist who excelled at a high level during their first year of participation.

Together, they recognize something much larger than one night or one project.

They reflect the safety culture our people build every day.

What the 2026 HASC Safety Excellence Awards Represent

The HASC Safety Excellence Awards recognize contractors and subcontractors for outstanding on-the-job safety promotion and performance. The program brings together asset owners, contractors and industry peers to evaluate safety performance and share practices that can strengthen safety throughout the industry.

Companies cannot simply nominate themselves.

Contractors must first be nominated by an asset owner or contractor that uses their services. From there, the evaluation moves through a rigorous two-step process.

The initial evaluation examines safety performance and the systems supporting it, including incident data, OSHA recordable rates, written safety programs, training, incident investigation, internal auditing, workforce development, supervisor training and documented best practices.

Top-performing companies advance as finalists and undergo a site and field audit conducted by an industry audit team led by an asset owner representative.

That distinction matters to us. A safety program can look impressive on paper. The real test is whether it works when the work begins.

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Best in Class – Large General Contractor

TC Boiler & Piping was named Best in Class – Large General Contractor, the highest recognition available within the category.

The HASC Safety Excellence Awards define Best in Class performance by looking beyond minimum requirements and evaluating whether a contractor demonstrates exceptional safety practices through both its program documentation and field execution.

Only one Best in Class winner is selected in each category.

That makes this recognition particularly meaningful because it evaluates both sides of safety performance.

The systems have to be there.

The documentation has to support them.

And the culture has to show up in the field.

At TC Boiler & Piping, safety is built into every shift, every crew, every plan, every document and every decision.

From pre-job planning and workforce training to Stop Work Authority, field leadership and daily execution, our responsibility is to make sure our people have the knowledge, resources, communication and authority they need to perform their work safely.

The award recognizes the result, but our people create the standard.

Safety Starts Before Boots Hit the Ground

At TC Boiler & Piping, safety is not simply a program. It is how we operate, how we lead, and how we look out for one another. From the first project conversation to the final task, safety drives us forward. That commitment begins long before boots hit the ground.

Every project starts with an initial risk ranking and early communication, followed by pre-job planning, project kickoff meetings, and daily tailgate meetings in the field. At every stage, we work to ensure our employees have the knowledge, support, resources, and authority they need to perform their work safely and confidently.

Just as important is creating a safety culture where employees can speak openly about hazards, near misses, and safety concerns without fear of retaliation.

Those conversations give us opportunities to learn. To correct. To improve. And to prevent something from happening again. Open communication strengthens accountability and gives our people the ability to participate directly in making our jobsites safer.

Ultimately, safety is personal.

Each of us has a responsibility to protect the people working beside us, support those who depend on us, and help ensure every member of the Wolf Pack returns home safely at the end of every shift.

Newcomer of the Year

The Wolf Pack also earned the 2026 Newcomer of the Year award.

The distinction recognizes a participating finalist entering the program for the first time, or returning after not being nominated for at least three years, that performs at an exceptional level during the awards process.

To enter the program and leave with both Newcomer of the Year and Best in Class – Large General Contractor makes our first-year recognition especially meaningful.

We didn’t arrive simply to participate.

Our team demonstrated that the safety culture we’ve built can stand up to examination by our industry peers, from the systems behind the scenes to their execution in the field.

These Awards Were Won Long Before Awards Night

The trophies may have been presented on a stage, but they were earned somewhere else.

They were earned when a team member stopped to question something that didn’t look right.

When a supervisor took additional time to plan a difficult task.

When someone exercised Stop Work Authority.

When a project leader chose the right way instead of the fastest way.

When training was completed, documentation was verified, lessons learned were shared and another crew began a shift prepared for the work ahead.

And they were earned behind the scenes.

Safety at TC Boiler & Piping isn’t the responsibility of a single department. Our craftsmen, supervisors, safety professionals, project leadership, operations teams and administrative staff all carry part of the responsibility.

The men and women performing the work bring our standards to life in the field.

Our safety professionals and project leaders provide guidance, planning, and support. Our operations and administrative teams work behind the scenes to make sure the systems, documentation, resources, and communication our crews depend on are in place.

Everyone carries part of the responsibility.

It takes the entire Wolf Pack.

A Safety Culture That Continues to Earn Recognition

These 2026 Safety Excellence Awards also add another chapter to a growing record of independent industry recognition for TC Boiler & Piping.

Earlier, the Wolf Pack earned 2nd Place in Specialty Trade Hard Craft Division 1 at the GBRIA Safety Excellence Awards.

Different organization. Different evaluation. Same underlying result.

Our safety culture is being recognized by the industry because our people continue to demonstrate it where it counts.

Read more about our GBRIA Safety Excellence Award.

For clients, that pattern matters.

Industrial construction, maintenance, turnarounds, critical welding, advanced manufacturing and semiconductor work leave very little room for shortcuts. The contractor you choose must be capable of managing complexity while protecting people, maintaining quality and executing with discipline.

Safety performance isn’t separate from operational performance.

It is one of the clearest indicators of it.

Recognition Belongs to the Wolf Pack

“These awards mean a great deal to our team because they reflect what we work toward every day: protecting our people, supporting our clients and building a safety culture that holds strong across every project,” said Joe Doucet, Safety Director at TC Boiler & Piping. “This recognition belongs to the entire Wolf Pack. It is the result of people at every level taking ownership, watching out for one another and refusing to compromise when it comes to safety.”

TC Boiler & Piping President Justin Moss echoed that recognition of the people behind the performance. “These honors reinforce what we already know about our people: they take pride in doing the job the right way,” Moss said. “Our success is built on the discipline and commitment of the men and women representing this company every day. We are proud of what they have accomplished, and we will continue raising the standard together.”

The Standard Doesn’t Stop Here

Earning Best in Class – Large General Contractor and Newcomer of the Year gives us plenty to celebrate.

But awards are a snapshot. Culture is what happens next. The next shift still has to be planned. The next hazard still has to be identified. The next employee still needs to feel empowered to speak up. The next project still has to be executed safely, accurately and with the level of accountability our clients expect from TC Boiler & Piping.

That’s the standard we’ll continue carrying forward.