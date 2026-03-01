TALKE USA opens recycling support center in Mont Belvieu

TALKE USA announced the opening of its recycling support center at 10611 Langston Drive in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

Located adjacent to the company’s headquarters, the facility supports advanced and mechanical recycling efforts by aggregating post-consumer plastics for circular supply chains.

Materials received at the center are baled on-site and transported to Cyclyx’s Houstonbased Circularity Center, where they are sorted and processed into ISCC-PLUScertified recycling feedstock. The operation strengthens sustainable petrochemical logistics while expanding regional recycling infrastructure.

The recycling support center provides new jobs and investment in the City of Mont Belvieu and plays a key role in addressing community plastic waste challenges. The project reflects collaboration between TALKE USA, Chambers County, the City of Mont Belvieu, Cyclyx and ExxonMobil.

For more information, visit talke.com.