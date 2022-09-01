Superior Boiler, Nationwide Boiler announce partnership

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has formalized a partnership agreement with Superior Boiler to jointly market and sell Superior’s newly patented DFW boiler design.

The partnership grants exclusive rights for Nationwide Boiler to lead the sales and marketing activity for rental boiler applications and other joint projects worldwide, where Superior’s DFW O-type and Ds-type package water tube boilers are specified. In addition, the two companies will work together to jointly promote the sale of all package water tube boilers utilizing the new DFW design throughout California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and the Gulf Coast of Texas. Nationwide Boiler is already utilizing multiple DFW boilers in its rental fleet, demonstrating one of the major advantages of this enhanced boiler design: higher capacity with a small footprint.

“The DFW concept goes back to 2018, working closely with Sundeep Bodapati at Superior, to think innovatively and design a higher-capacity boiler with a small footprint,” stated Larry Day, president and CEO of Nationwide Boiler. “Bodapati’s revolutionary concept not only accomplishes high capacity in a small footprint, but also has the advantages of faster load response, lower thermal NOx and lower rear-wall temperature without compromising boiler efficiency or performance. In the rental business, size and weight are major factors for mobility and freight cost. This new design allows us to get 25 percent more capacity out of the same footprint, which achieves a major savings in customer shipping cost and delivery time.”

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (510) 490- 7100.