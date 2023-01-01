Super Products announces new rental location

Super Products is broadening its reach with a new rental and service facility in Elkridge, MD to cover the Baltimore and Washington D.C. metro region.

This is the establishment of Super Products’ ninth location since its expansion into the rental market in 2011.

The Baltimore location will serve as a satellite facility to Super Products’ Newark location, under the leadership of Rental Regional Manager, Tom DeVita. There is a service manager to process vacuum truck rentals and parts sales, as well as a mechanic to perform preventative maintenance and repairs.

This ninth location is part of Super Products’ ongoing vision of growth and fulfillment of customer needs.

For more information, visit superproducts.com.