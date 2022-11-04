Sulzer, BASF collaborate on enhancing renewable fuels

Sulzer Chemtech and BASF have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of advancing technologies for renewable fuels and chemically recycled plastics that will further expand the partners’ portfolio of sustainable solutions.

The companies enter a strategic partnership to reduce the carbon intensity of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. They will also drive the development of innovative, cost-effective chemical processing solutions to improve the conversion of plastic waste into new plastics.

The collaboration combines complementary areas of expertise, integrating Sulzer Chemtech’s capabilities in licensed processing technologies and mass transfer equipment with BASF’s cutting-edge high-performance adsorbents and catalysts.

Sulzer Chemtech is leading efforts to harness greener resources that can help global producers achieve their net-zero ambitions. BASF Process Catalysts is driving multiple initiatives aimed at turning plastic waste into a secondary raw material, for example with its newly developed PuriCycle® portfolio, as well as providing adsorbent and catalytic materials to produce clean and renewable fuels.

For more information, visit sulzer.com or call (225) 751-6122.