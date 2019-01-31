StoneAge opens regional branch in Rotterdam, Netherlands

StoneAge Inc. has opened a new regional facility in Rotterdam, Netherlands to expand service for waterblasting contractors in Western Europe. The addition of this office along with the existing facility in Malvern, U.K., will provide convenient access to StoneAge products and service for customers and authorized dealers across the European Economic Area. The location officially opened late last year with an open house attended by contractors and plant representatives from the surrounding region.

StoneAge Inc. has opened a new regional facility in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to expand service for waterblasting contractors in western Europe.

The Rotterdam office will stock the full line of StoneAge high-pressure waterblasting tools and automated equipment, along with all the hoses, fittings and safety equipment required for hydroblasting applications.

For more information, call +31 8590 27370 or email sales-eu@stoneagetools.com.