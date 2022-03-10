StoneAge named in Real Leaders® 200 Top Impact Companies of 2022

Real Leaders® has selected the winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. StoneAge was recognized by Real Leaders and is joined by a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries.

StoneAge is dedicated to addressing income inequality as an employee-owned business.

"StoneAge is honored to be recognized by Real Leaders alongside so many incredible value-aligned companies," said Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge and its subsidiary, Breadware. "We believe that wealth-building through employee ownership is an elemental driver in creating a stronger company and community. We believe in supporting capitalism the way it should be -- where all stakeholders benefit from a company's growth, not just shareholders. This collective, long-term focus is what made achieving this award possible."

For more information, visit www.stoneagetools.com or call (970) 259-2869.