State-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium kicks off with PPG coatings

When Allegiant Stadium debuted in prime time and in front of a national television audience on Monday Night Football, most of the venue's interior, exterior and structural surfaces were finished with PPG paints, coatings and specialty materials.

